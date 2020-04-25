Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl, last seen in Denver metro area

DENVER (KDVR) — An Amber Alert has been activated for 9-year-old Sloan Lipnick.

She was last seen in the Denver metro area and is possibly traveling in a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OW0236.

Authorities believes she may be with 39-year-old Carly Lipnick.

The Basalt Police Department said that this is a family custodial issue.

Carly Lipnick, who lives in Basalt, does not have custody of the child.

She checked out of a Denver metro area hotel around noon on Friday. Lipnick’s vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on I-70 in Kansas around 9 p.m. Friday.