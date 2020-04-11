AMBER Alert issued for 4 Wyoming children believed to be in Colorado

AMBER Alert (left to right) | Children: Xavier Potter, Raelee Potter, Devine Peace Potter, David Villegas; Non-custodial parent: Stacia Potter-Norris | Call 911 if seen

DENVER (KDVR) — Authorities issued an AMBER Alert Friday evening for four Wyoming children who are believed to be in Colorado.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Stacia Potter-Norris is the children’s non-custodial parent.

She allegedly took the children from Fremont County, Wyoming. They were last seen on Sunday in Riverton, Wyoming.

The group is believed to be traveling in a gray 2018 Dodge Journey with Wyoming plates: 104087.

They may be heading to California, according to the CBI.

Potter-Norris, 30, is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds.

The children are described as follows:

Xavier Potter, age 14: 5’5″, 110 lbs.

Raelee Potter, age 11: 5′, 120 lbs.

Devine Peace Potter, age 6: 4,6″, 50 lbs.

David Villegas, age 5: 4′, 30 lbs.

Anyone who sees the group or the Dodge Journey is urged to call 911.