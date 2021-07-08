Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Dolores with their father

DOLORES, Colo. (KDVR) — Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for two young children last seen in Dolores with their father, who abducted them on the Navajo Nation in southeastern Utah.

Bailey Begay, 16 months, and Braidin Begay, 3 months, were last known to be in the Dolores area on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

They are believed to be with their father, 35-year-old Brandon Begay.

KRQE reports Brandon Begay made threats of harming himself before taking off with the children.

Bailey Begay, 16 months; Braidin Begay, 3 months; Brandon Begay, 35

They are believed to be in a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck, brown over white, with an unknown temporary Arizona tag.

Brandon is described as 6 feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

Navajo Police said Bailey has brown eyes with black hair and was last seen wearing a spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans, according to KRQE. Braidin also has brown eyes with black short hair, and it’s unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.