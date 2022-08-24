If you are in search of new art from talented artist from around the world, you might want to check out the Affordable Arts Festival that’s taking place this Sunday, August 28th.

The Affordable Arts Festival is ranked in the top 40 Arts Festival in the country six years in a row. What makes it so great? Every year the show gets bigger and bigger with artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art lovers the unique opportunity to buy fine art for $100 or less.

Yes, all the art is $100 or less! The response to the festival has catapulted it into the fasted-growing show in Colorado and to being nationally ranked.

A lot of the artwork for sale at the festival are worth hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. Art lovers show up hours before the gates open and the admission goes towards helping students get scholarships at the Arapahoe Community College. So far the Affordable Arts Festival has raised over $198,000 to students.

Come check out the Affordable Arts Festival this Sunday, August 28th at 9am to 3pm at the Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Co. Tickets are $12 and kids 12 and under are free.