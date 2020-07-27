Altitude Sports to televise Avalanche exhibition and Stanley Cup qualifier games

DENVER (KDVR) — Altitude Sports announced it will televise all three of the Colorado Avalanche’s round-robin Stanley Cup qualifying games as well as their one exhibition game.

The Avalanche face off against the Minnesota Wild for an exhibition game on July 29 at 12 p.m. MDT. The qualifying round opener against the current Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues is on Aug. 2 at 3:30 p.m. MDT.

The puck drops at 4:30 p.m. MDT against the Dallas Stars on Aug. 5 and a time has not been scheduled yet for the matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before the pause of the season, the Avalanche were two points behind the Western Conference leading St. Louis Blues. The Avs split a four game series with the Blues during the regular season losing two away and winning both home games.

The NHL “bubble” is set at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada where the Western Conference qualifying teams are staying single player to a room and only small groups are allowed together.

Altitude is still in negotiations with DISH and Comcast. The games will be available for DIRECTV customers only.