Altitude Sports to broadcast Denver Outlaws season

DENVER (KDVR) — Altitude Sports announced the broadcast coverage for Colorado’s Major League Lacrosse (MLL) team, the Denver Outlaws, on Friday.

The MLL season is scheduled to take place at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. for a week long competition ending with a final-four playoff to decide the 2020 MLL Champion.

All six MLL teams will compete against each other with the first matchups scheduled on Saturday. Altitude Sports will provide live coverage for four of the five games. The Outlaws game on July 19 will be on tape delay and broadcast on Monday, July 20.

The schedule is as follows:

7/18/2020 5 p.m. Connecticut Hammerheads @ Denver Outlaws 7/19/2020 7 p.m. Denver Outlaws @ Philadelphia Barrage 7/21/2020 5 p.m. Denver Outlaws @ New York Lizards 7/22/2020 5 p.m. Chesapeake Bayhawks @ Denver Outlaws 7/24/2020 5 p.m. Denver Outlaws @ Boston Cannons

Altitude Sports announced the restart schedule for the Denver Nuggets but has not released any information regarding coverage for the Colorado Avalanche for the restart of the NHL season.

