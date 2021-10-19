All your Halloween must haves at Goodwill

Consumers are expected to spend a record $10.14 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation. The average family spends about $100 on the candy and costumes alone, with costumes usually running between $30-$40. These costumes are usually only worn once and then forgotten about.

According to Ashley Furst with Goodwill of Colorado, you don’t have to break the bank to find fun Halloween costumes and home decor. Goodwill has a great selection to help you transform into the character or creature of your choice.

For every dollar you spend at Goodwill, $.90 goes back into the programs and services that impact lives in the community right here in Colorado. Goodwill’s mission is to help individuals achieve greater independence and work to ensure individuals have access to career and life pathways that allow them to live to their fullest potential.