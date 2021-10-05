All the latest ski gear for the new ski season with Christy Sports

The race to opening day is officially underway, with Loveland Ski Resort targeting an opening date of mid-October or early November. So now is the time to start dreaming of ski season and getting geared up with the latest gears.

Gordon Wade with Christy Sports shares what you need to know to get ready for the season, plus some of the latest and greatest gear that you might want to consider upgrading.

There’s some new technology and gear we’re excited about this year:

If you haven’t upgraded your boots lately, now is a great time. They’re now integrating gripwalk on the soles to make walking easier, safer and more comfortable.

Googles have also come a long way. It’s easier than ever to switch out the lenses on your goggles to match the weather.

Wearing a helmet on the mountains has really become a must for everyone. That technology has come a long way as well with Multi-dimensional Impact Protection Systems, which allows for safe movement within the helmet.

If you’re new to the area, you’re taking up skiing or snowboarding for the first time, or you have kids that are ready for the slopes – the best way to get ready for the season is to check out season rental packages.

