All 18 Denver County court judges donate furlough pay

DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday all 18 Denver County Court Judges agreed to voluntarily take 8 unpaid furlough days. They will continue their work on the unpaid days.

The judges, along with the mayor and city council, are exempt from the 8 furlough days that most city employees must take this year.

“We stand in solidarity with the Denver City and County employees in taking these furlough days,” said Presiding Judge Theresa Spahn.

“It is essential to maintain our system of justice, and we will continue to come to work on those furlough days and do our jobs. “

The mayor and the majority of city council will also take the furlough days.