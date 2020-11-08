Alex Trebek dies at 80 after battling pancreatic cancer

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 09: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world’s largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek, long-time host of the game show “Jeopardy!”, has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account had this to say of the host’s passing:

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Television Distribution released this statement following Trebek’s death:

“Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our JEOPARDY! family. Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind, caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans – including generations of families – who have welcomed Alex into their living room each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.”