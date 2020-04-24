Alcohol Consumption on the Rise Due to Covid-19

Many people have been increasing their alcohol intake to cope with the stress and uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a recent Nielsen survey, “sales of alcoholic beverages across the US increased 55% percent in the week ending March 21st.” This incredible growth is a clear reflection of how the general public is feeling and dealing with the overwhelming stress and anxiety of the crisis.

With more individuals stuck at home, scared, and isolated, an increase in alcoholism and addiction is likely—and can cause devastating results. Jess Barry, a Regional Outreach and Aftercare Manager with Sandstone Care says there’s still a support group for everyone.