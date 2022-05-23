DENVER (KDVR) — Alabama v. King hits the shelves on May 24. Co-authored by News Nation’s Dan Abrams, the book gives rare insight into the forgotten criminal trial that launched Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into the national spotlight.

The book is co-authored by Fred Grey, King’s attorney and friend. Grey, one of the last surviving civil rights pioneers, shares rare insight into the civil rights movement, sparked by Rosa Parks, that had him representing 89 Black activists who were charged and indicted following a bus boycott. Dr. King was one of those 89.

“When Martin Luther King, Jr. came to Montgomery he didn’t have civil rights on his mind,” Grey said in a statement. “The preacher he replaced got run out of town for being too liberal. But by the time the protest and this trial ended, he had become the leader of a movement that changed America.”

