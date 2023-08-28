(The Hill) — A Turkish-Dutch airline is looking to remove the disruption of children’s noises by offering an “only adult zone” for flights and people traveling without kids between Amsterdam and Curaçao.

Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines said it is introducing “only adult zones” for flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao starting Nov. 3.

“This zone on the plane is intended for travelers traveling without children and for business travelers who want to work in a quiet environment,” a translated version of the airline’s press release said.

The airline argued these zones will also positively impact parents, who can “worry less about possible reactions from fellow passengers when their child is a bit busier or crying.”

The only adult zones will be in the front section of the plane with nine extra-large seats with additional legroom and 93 standard seats, the airline said. The zone will be “physically separated” from the rest of the plane, using walls and curtains that create “a shielded environment that contributes to a quiet and relaxed flight.”

Seats for a one-way ticket in the adult-only zone will cost an additional 45 euros, or just under $49, while the extra-large seats will cost an extra 100 euros, or about $108. The airline said travelers 16 years and older will be able to purchase the seats.