Air Force game at Wyoming canceled due to upward trend of COVID cases

Wyoming defensive end Josiah Hall (53) hits Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Air Force Academy, Colo. Air Force won 20-6. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — For the second straight week, COVID-19 is putting the Air Force football team on the sidelines.

The Academy announced Sunday that Saturday’s game at Wyoming has been canceled, due to an upward trend of coronavirus cases at the Academy and in the football program.

Per Mountain West COVID protocols, the game has been determined a “no contest.” There’s no plan to reschedule the game.

Air Force football practices have also been put on hold. There’s no word on when they will resume.

The Falcons are still scheduled to host New Mexico at Falcon Stadium on November 20.