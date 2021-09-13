Agenda for President Biden’s Colorado visit released

DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden will land in Denver on Tuesday to meet with officials to discuss the climate provisions in his plans that include tax incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, investments to transition the economy away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources such as wind and solar power, and creation of a civilian climate corps.

The president is expected to continue to plug his economic agenda in his visit to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The topic of discussion will focus on how his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda will help the climate crisis, modernize infrastructure, and strengthen the country’s resilience while improving environmental justice.

1 p.m. MST: Air Force One lands at DIA

5:10 p.m. MST: Air Force One departs from DIA

The Associated Press contributed to this article.