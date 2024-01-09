DENVER (KDVR) — A housing provider agreed to pay the state government $1 million after an investigation revealed the company was illegally charging tenants for routine repairs and other services.

Four Star Realty, an off-campus housing company that operates thousands of properties across the Front Range in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley and Denver, was investigated by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office for violations of the state’s security deposit statute and Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

According to a complaint filed in Boulder County District Court, Four Star Realty was withholding security deposits from residents for “maintenance and painting attributable to normal wear and tear, for unnecessary cleaning, for electronic rekeying, and for charges that lack any basis whatsoever.”

“Security deposits are the tenants’ property, held in trust by the landlord during the lease,” the complaint states. “But the security deposit statute…expressly prohibits landlords from withholding money from tenants’ security deposits to address normal wear and tear.”

The AG’s complaint also accused the company of allowing its maintenance vendors, such as painters or carpet installation experts, to determine how much work was required at a property and did not review the decision unless the tenant complained about the cost. The AG alleged the company agreed “sometimes” to refund some or all of the security deposit.

A restitution process for affected tenants is forthcoming, the attorney general’s office said in a release.

Misleading junk fees not included in lease details

The AG alleged in its complaint that Four Star would charge a “moveout coordination fee” that was not disclosed in the tenant lease.

The complaint alleges that Four Star withheld the fee “hundreds of times” from tenants’ security deposits and again, only returned the funds when the tenant disputed the charge.

The agency also allegedly provides the tenant with an estimated monthly utility payment at the beginning of the lease and collects the same monetary amount each month to pay the utility costs.

If the monthly amount is less than what was billed by the utility provider, Four Star allegedly withholds money from the tenant’s security deposit to bridge the gap.

However, if the amount charged by Four Star was more than what the utility provider billed the management company, Four Star allegedly did not offer refunds to tenants but kept the difference as income.

Case originally investigated by Boulder district attorney

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser noted that consumers who can act as their own lawyers and argue with the management company may have been able to get their money back, but most consumers were “unable to do so, and are mistreated in violation of the law.”

“Too often, landlords and property management companies nickel and dime tenants by deceiving them into paying for things like normal wear and tear or damage from previous tenants, or by charging fees not reflected in leases,” Weiser said in a release. “In agreeing to this settlement, not only is Four Star choosing to do the right thing and reform its business practices, but it is also working with our department to set the standard for fairness and transparency in the industry that others must follow to comply with state law.”

The case was originally referred to the AG’s office by the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which oversees Boulder and is managed by District Attorney Michael Dougherty. Dougherty said the AG is prioritizing fighting for consumers, and the complaint and judgment took over a year of joint work between the DA’s office and the AG’s office.

“While the investigation was pending, Four Star took important steps to revise their business practices and implemented measures to better serve their tenants,” Dougherty said in a release. “Through those actions, as well as the measures required by the consent judgment, there is a roadmap and standard for other property management companies. This consent judgment, and the significant restitution to be paid, represent a positive step forward for tenants in Boulder County.”

Settlement agreement details released by attorney general

In addition to paying $1 million in restitution to the state, Four Star agreed to disclose all fees, rent and other costs to tenants on lease documents. It will also comply with a state law related to utility billing — Prohibited Provisions in Rental Agreements, which was passed during the 2023 regular session.

The new law ensures that the written rental agreement does not include a clause penalizing a party because of an eviction action that results from a rental agreement violation. In addition, “any fee-shifting clause in a rental agreement must award attorney fees to the prevailing party only following a determination that the party prevailed, and the fee is reasonable.”

For three years, Four Star is required to maintain photos and records of property inspections, documentation of withholding of security deposits, and provide those records to tenants upon request.

The AG also secured in the agreement that Four Star may not withhold any money from a tenant’s security deposit unless the amount withheld is directly related to the tenant’s conduct.

Four Star will also be required to minimize repainting costs for minor paint damage, as well as determine if any carpet cleaning is necessary before charging tenants. The company is now prohibited from withholding rekeying costs from security deposits. Rekeying charges can only be filed if the tenants choose to have Four Star rekey the locks and the costs are made known in advance.

Four Star will provide the Colorado Department of Law with a list of all tenants who moved out of its properties from January 2020 until Dec. 1, 2023.

A restitution process for affected consumers will be announced at a later date.

This is the first time the Department of Law has used a 2022 state law that gives the AG authority to investigate civil or criminal allegations related to housing statutes.

Any consumer can file a complaint with the attorney general’s office.