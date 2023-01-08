A small plane at U.S. 95 and State Route 156, Lee Canyon Road at about 10 a.m. Saturday. (Nevada State Police)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After safely making an emergency landing on a Nevada highway Saturday morning, a small plane was hit by an SUV, Nevada State Police said. Three people were injured.

The plane’s pilot, an instructor pilot and the driver of a Nissan SUV were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the State Police Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.

A DA20 two-seater plane experienced mechanical issues and was forced to land on U.S. 95, near Lee Canyon Road, State Police said. (Nevada State Polilce) The plane on the shoulder of the roadway. (Nevada State Police) The driver of a Nissan SUV and two aboard the aircraft were taken to Univeristy Medical Center, State Police said. (Nevada State Police)

A DA20 two-seater airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on the left shoulder of U.S. 95, near Lee Canyon Road, State Route 156, at about 9:40 a.m., State Police said.

Once the plane landed, a Nissan SUV hit the wing of the plane, damaging the windshield of the SUV, according to police.

A witness to the crash, flying above U.S. 95, said the SUV was traveling fast when it hit the plane.

Kevin King, 24, of North Las Vegas, was flying above the scene with an instructor pilot when both saw the collision, he said.

“North Las Vegas air traffic control told us to take our plane there immediately and make sure the pilots of the accident aircraft were OK,” King said a few hours after the collision.

After making radio contact with the grounded pilots, who were not injured in the landing, King said both exited and was standing behind the right wing of the aircraft.

After about 5 to 10 minutes, King said, the SUV approached and hit the left wing of the plane. “What happened is the collision caused the plane to kick back and the right-wing then hits both the instructor pilot and the other pilot,” King said.

Several vehicles were able to pass the plane on the road before the SUV hit it, King said.

The crash was still under investigation, state police said.