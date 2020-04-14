After 37 years, the Market at Larimer Square is closing its doors for good

DENVER (KDVR) — Owner Mark Greenberg announced today The Market at Larimer Square will not re-open when the statewide closure is lifted.

“After 37 years in business, we have decided to close the doors of The Market. This was not an easy decision,” Greenberg said.

“I’ve been thinking about it for quite some time – I’m a grandfather now and have been doing this the better part of four decades – but the pandemic certainly sped up the timing.”

It is rare for any business to have lasted as long as The Market, especially on Larimer Square. Many know it fondly for the Spring Fling cake that was always a hot commodity.

They are putting together a social media campaign in order to share almost four decades of memories.