Affordable senior apartments celebrates grand reopening

Older adults facing economic insecurity–many of whom have experienced homelessness–will begin to move in to the newly renovated and expanded Olin Hotel Apartments in Capitol Hill during the month of April.

To celebrate the reopening, Senior Housing Options (https://seniorhousingoptions.org/) will be hosting a virtual Grand Reopening on Wednesday, April 28th from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

The building where The Olin Hotel Apartments is housed is more than 100 years old and recently it was renovated and six new apartments were added. The building serves a total of 112 older adults, many of whom were previously homeless.