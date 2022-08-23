Labor Day is less than two weeks away and if you’re still thinking of getting away for the long holiday weekend, Travel Journalist and Meteorologist Jennifer Broome has some great ideas.

If you’re looking for a quick day trip, Jennifer suggest Guanella Pass in Georgetown. When you’re there take a hike around Silver Dollar Lakes and take some time to explore the historic town.

Mountain getaways are always great, but if you’re looking for something more affordable, Silverthorne is a great escape. The drive is simple and it’s close to the Front Range. The Pad Hotel is not only affordable, but it’s Silverthorne’s first boutique hotel/hostel along the Blue River which is in the heart of Colorado ski country. Take advantage of all the nearby waterfalls, do a little rock climbing or go paddleboarding.

If Vail is more your destination, now is a great time to escape before the ski season kicks off. You can find deals at Antlers at Vail hotel and there are a lot of free or inexpensive fun to be had in the town of Vail.

Looking to explore a town with a little more history? Cortez is your best bet. While you are there make sure to take check out Mesa Verde National Park and Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. Jennifer suggest staying at the Canyon of the Ancient Guest Ranch which is located in the countryside of Cortez.

How about a trip across the state line? Pinedale, WY is a road trip to undiscovered destinations. Yellowstone is also one of Jennifer’s favorite national park and there’s availability in the park as well as the nearby small towns, this is very unusual due to cancellations from flooding earlier this year.

If you want to go further west, San Luis Obsipo County in California is an easy flight. You can enjoy some whale watching and wine tasting.