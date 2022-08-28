LITTLETON, Colo. — The Affordable Arts Festival is happening on Sunday. A handful of people lined up before 5 a.m. this morning to get in line for great deals.

This art show is not like your typical art show, the goal of this show is to really make art accessible to everyone instead of the super steep prices that are at many art shows.

Every year in August, on the campus of the Arapahoe community college, over 165 artists from around the country come to colorado to offer everyone the unique opportunity to buy fine art for $100 or less.

This festival has been ranked in the top 40 arts festival in the country six years in a row.

All the ticket money goes to the Arapahoe Community College Foundation to help fund scholarships for future artists that are enrolled in the art classes at the college.

So far the foundation has raised over $142,000 for the foundation. just one more way the affordable arts festival benefits the arts and artists.

Affordable Arts Show

9am-3pm

Tickets $12 online or at the gate

Free parking RTD light rail access

The campus of Arapahoe Community College 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr. Littleton

No pets are permitted on the premesis.

There are pieces that were originally priced at $1,000 or even $4,000 that are now just $100.