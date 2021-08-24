Over 160 artists from around the country will be in Colorado to feature their artwork and sell them at an affordable price to those who are lucky enough to snag it.

The Affordable Arts Festival will take place for one day and one day only on Sunday, August 29th from 9am to 3pm and tickets are $12 online or at the gate. The event is located on the campus of Arapahoe Community College in Littleton.

The response to the festival has catapulted into the fastest-growing show in Colorado and is ranked nationally as the top 25 arts festival in the country. The festival is the best place to find affordable arts in Denver, saving you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

The admission fee will help students get scholarships at the Arapahoe Community College and when you buy too much art to carry to your vehicle.