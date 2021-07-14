Advice for the the job hunt

Jason Harris is the Co-Founder & CEO of Mekanism, an award-winning creative advertising agency whose clients include Ben & Jerry’s, Peloton, OkCupid, Molson Coors and Alaska Airlines and author of the bestselling book The Soulful Art of Persuasion.
As we head towards a return to some sort of hybrid normalcy, it’s time to re-evaluate where you stand in your relationships. Whether it’s networking and work related or your friendships/family’s, it’s most important to Never Let Relationships Drop to Zero.
Here are a few techniques Jason uses to make staying in touch:
- Set a Reminder: Set a repeating reminder to check in with the person, usually quarterly. If they”Ære important enough to have in your contacts, then they”Ære important enough to stay in touch with.
- Connect with Four: Pick four people a week to touch base with. It doesn”Æt need to be a long email or phone conversation”Ŗit could just be a quick ”°I was thinking about X and that reminded me of you”± text message.
- Shift from Social to Personal: Next time you go to share a thought on social media”Ŗwhether you”Ære tweeting out praise for a new TV show or liking an article on Facebook”Ŗdon”Æt. Instead, go through your contacts and figure out who specifically would appreciate the recommendation or insight. Then send out a few emails or text messages aimed at individual people. In other words, use your thought to restart a personal conversation.
- Bring People Together: Look for opportunities to introduce people. Don”Æt force the interaction; just make the introduction and let them do the rest. Your goal is to value relationships for their own sake”Ŗand that includes other people”Æs relationships.