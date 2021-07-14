Advice for the the job hunt

Jason Harris is the Co-Founder & CEO of Mekanism, an award-winning creative advertising agency whose clients include Ben & Jerry’s, Peloton, OkCupid, Molson Coors and Alaska Airlines and author of the bestselling book The Soulful Art of Persuasion.

As we head towards a return to some sort of hybrid normalcy, it’s time to re-evaluate where you stand in your relationships. Whether it’s networking and work related or your friendships/family’s, it’s most important to Never Let Relationships Drop to Zero.

Here are a few techniques Jason uses to make staying in touch:

Set a Reminder: Set a repeating reminder to check in with the person, usually quarterly. If they”Ære important enough to have in your contacts, then they”Ære important enough to stay in touch with.

Set a repeating reminder to check in with the person, usually quarterly. If they”Ære important enough to have in your contacts, then they”Ære important enough to stay in touch with. Connect with Four: Pick four people a week to touch base with. It doesn”Æt need to be a long email or phone conversation”Ŗit could just be a quick ”°I was thinking about X and that reminded me of you”± text message.

Pick four people a week to touch base with. It doesn”Æt need to be a long email or phone conversation”Ŗit could just be a quick ”°I was thinking about X and that reminded me of you”± text message. Shift from Social to Personal : Next time you go to share a thought on social media”Ŗwhether you”Ære tweeting out praise for a new TV show or liking an article on Facebook”Ŗdon”Æt. Instead, go through your contacts and figure out who specifically would appreciate the recommendation or insight. Then send out a few emails or text messages aimed at individual people. In other words, use your thought to restart a personal conversation.

: Next time you go to share a thought on social media”Ŗwhether you”Ære tweeting out praise for a new TV show or liking an article on Facebook”Ŗdon”Æt. Instead, go through your contacts and figure out who specifically would appreciate the recommendation or insight. Then send out a few emails or text messages aimed at individual people. In other words, use your thought to restart a personal conversation. Bring People Together: Look for opportunities to introduce people. Don”Æt force the interaction; just make the introduction and let them do the rest. Your goal is to value relationships for their own sake”Ŗand that includes other people”Æs relationships.