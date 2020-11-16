Adopt a Family Through Soldier’s Angels

The mission of Soldiers’ Angels is to provide aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.

The popular Soldiers’ Angels Adopt-A-Family program has returned for the 2020 holiday season. Through this unique annual program, sponsors can ‘adopt’ an eligible military or veteran family in need. The sponsor will then provide gifts for the children as well as a gift card for them to put towards their holiday dinner.

Full details regarding the Adopt-A-Family program, as well as instructions on registration for qualified families, are available on the Soldiers’ Angels website at: www.soldiersangels.org/Adopt-A-Family.