Adelska experience boxes

With COVID-19 cancelling in-person events such as corporate holiday parties, company retreats, family vacations, and wedding showers, Denver-based Adelska is bringing direct delivery immersive experiences to groups individuals looking for more than a Zoom catchup call.

Each kit, available for nationwide shipping, contains something to eat, something to drink, something to do and, in the second tier, something to keep.

Adelska has supported 75 small businesses in the food, beverage, and lifestyle industry. The resulting kits included a meal from Denver’s Ohana Island Kitchen, an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage from Denver’s Adrift Tiki Bar, a Zoom ukulele lesson with Ukulele Inspired and a mahogany ukulele to keep. A previous “tier one” kit included a gourmet charcuterie spread from Denver’s The Truffle Table, eight 6-ounce bottles of wine from Wander and Ivy, and a wood burning kit to customize a wooden charcuterie board.