AdCo To Go connects Adams County restaurants and residents

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Adams County launched a new web resource for restaurants open for delivery and takeout on Thursday called AdCo To Go.

“Restaurants, bars and coffee shops are more than just places we go to eat, they are critical community spaces,” says Adams County Commissioner Mary Hodge, Chair, Business Support Response & Recovery Team.

“They allow us to make connections with friends, family and co-workers. We are excited about AdCo To Go and its ability to support these establishments.”

Resident’s can view an interactive map or click on their specific city to view takeout options:

Eligible eateries can sign up by completing this form.

For more information on this program or other COVID-19 related resources, please visit the county’s website or email Adams County at covidquestions@adcogov.org.