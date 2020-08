BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a horse around E. 56th and Petersen Road on Monday.

ACSO says the time of the incident was between 9 p.m. Sunday night and 3 a.m. Monday morning. A veterinarian in Strasburg is performing the necropsy.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Anyone with information, please call 303-288-1535.