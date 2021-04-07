Adams county launches tool shed program

The Adams County Community Safety & Well-Being Department has created a new program for residents in unincorporated Adams County. The Tool Shed program aids residents in beautifying their yards and neighborhoods.

The program offers two options for residents—yard cleanup and neighborhood cleanup. For yard cleanup, residents can check out individual tools to clean up their own yards or to help a neighbor clean up their yard. The neighborhood cleanup allows residents to check out the full Tool Shed for a larger, neighborhood cleanup.

Both programs are free to use, and residents must meet specific requirements. The neighborhood and yard cleanups must be in unincorporated Adams County, the cleanup efforts must have a designated Cleanup Coordinator (for neighborhood cleanups), and the equipment or Tool Shed can be used for up to three days.