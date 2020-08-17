Adam’s County investigators asking for more information about recent homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A reward is being offered for anyone with information after a man was found shot to death inside an Adams County home Friday morning.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers had been searching for 25-year-old Ashley Elizabeth White as a person of interest, but she was located on Monday.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of East 80th Avenue around 11:12 a.m. on Aug. 14 for a report of an unconscious person with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867 or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

UPDATE:



Detectives continue to investigate the shooting death that occurred Friday morning.



We have located the person of interest, Ashley White, anyone with additional information about the incident please contact ACSO or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 17, 2020