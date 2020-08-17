Adam’s County investigators asking for more information about recent homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A reward is being offered for anyone with information after a man was found shot to death inside an Adams County home Friday morning.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers had been searching for 25-year-old Ashley Elizabeth White as a person of interest, but she was located on Monday.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of East 80th Avenue around 11:12 a.m. on Aug. 14 for a report of an unconscious person with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867 or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous.