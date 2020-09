ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy Robert Joseph Slater Sheetz was arrested on a felony charge of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, according to ACSO.

Brighton police officers took the 30-year-old deputy into custody after they were called to Children’s Hospital on a child abuse report involving his infant child, ACSO reports.

The abuse allegedly occurred early morning at the deputy’s home in Brighton on Sept. 18, ACSO said. No other details were released.