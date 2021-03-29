Adams 12 welcomes back middle, high school students for in-person learning

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams 12 School District welcomed middle and high school students back to classrooms starting Monday for four days a week of in-person learning.

In a message posted on the district’s website, Adams 12 Superintendent Chris Gdowski said the decision to offer four-day, in-person learning for middle and high school students was made possible thanks to decreasing COVID-19 cases in Adams County and significant progress vaccinating school staff.

The district said it surveyed its 10,253 hybrid learners and 93.4% opted for four days of in-person learning while 6.6% chose simultaneous instruction.