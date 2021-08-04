Adams 12 Five Star Schools on what the new school year will look like

As summer comes to a close for many students across Colorado, many school districts have been preparing and planning for months what this school year will look like.

Chris Gdowski, the Superintendent of Adams 12 Five Star Schools says his district is excited and ready for students to return to a learning environment that are as normal as possible for all students, staff and families.

Adams 12 continues to follow CDPHE’s guidance and recently issued the following health and safety protocols for the district:



Face coverings (Masks)

The following expectations will begin Monday, Aug. 2:

Students: Masks are optional, not required, for all students.

Based on the latest guidance from Tri-County Health Department and Broomfield Public Health, masks are recommended for all students, regardless of vaccination status, but are not required. The district strongly encourages masks for all in our buildings. We will honor the decision of parents when it comes to their children wearing or not wearing a mask in school.

Staff: All staff are required to wear masks when in schools and district buildings regardless of vaccination status.

We believe the staff mask expectations outlined above give us the best opportunity to provide consistency in operations and learning as we begin the school year. Our best hope is that it will minimize the number of staff, whether vaccinated or not, who will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days due to contracting COVID.

Adult visitors and volunteers: All adults in schools and district buildings are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

All adults in schools and district buildings are regardless of vaccination status. Buses : Masks are required for everyone on district buses per federal law.

: Masks are required for everyone on district buses per federal law. Outdoors: Masks are not required for anyone when outdoors.

As always, our schools and classrooms will provide a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff. Behavior such as “mask shaming” will not be tolerated. Keep in mind, just because an individual is wearing a mask, it does not mean they are not vaccinated.

Vaccinations

COVID vaccinations are encouraged but are not required for anyone 12 years and older.

Upcoming Vaccination Clinic

On Saturday, Aug. 7, Thornton Fire Department will host a vaccination clinic for interested individuals ages 12+.

When : Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Thornton High School, located at 9351 N. Washington Street in Thornton.

As a reminder, the COVID vaccine is free to those 12+ years. Families may visit our website for vaccine information, including locations and registration information.

Quarantines

Students and staff will not be required to quarantine unless the school is experiencing an outbreak. An outbreak is defined as five cases or more tied to the original positive case. We will no longer notify school communities about positive and/or symptomatic cases.

There may be exceptions when an exposure involves high-risk activities or medically fragile students.

Reporting COVID Positive Test Results: Families should continue to call their school’s attendance line and report any positive COVID test results for their children.

Visitors and Volunteers

We are excited to welcome visitors and volunteers back into our school buildings for this school year. Building visitors and volunteers will need to follow all health and safety protocols. Masks are required for all adult visitors and volunteers regardless of vaccination status.

Additional Protocols

The district will continue to implement layered prevention strategies including, but not limited to, increased ventilation (doubling air exchanges as well as air purifiers in all classrooms and common areas); frequent hand washing and sanitizing; enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols; and reinforcing the importance of staying home when sick.