Adams 12 board accepts new learning model

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Beginning Sept. 28, Adams 12 will begin a new learning model that was approved for the remainder of the fall semester during a special board meeting on Thursday.

Preschool remains on a hybrid model, while elementary school level (Grades K – 5) will be full-time in-person learning five days a week.

Middle and high school level (Grades 6 – 12) will follow a hybrid model with two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning.

Families must enroll their students by Sept. 14. The full-time remote option is still available for students choosing that model.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses at FutureForward at Bollman and Washington Square will only be available for families who select the in-person learning model.

Adams 12 states no matter which model families choose, their student may not remain with the same teacher they are currently assigned.

All in-person learning begins Oct. 1 following orientation on Sept. 28 and Sept. 30.