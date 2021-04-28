Actress Patricia Heaton on gifts with meaning

News
Posted: / Updated:

Patricia Heaton is an Emmy-winning actress who has played not one, but two beloved TV moms. Heaton recently authored a best selling book for Simon & Schuster, Your Second Act.  

She now finds her greatest fulfillment in using her influence as a Celebrity Ambassador for World Vision. Through her own experience, Heaton became curious about other people’s stories of second-act transitions.

In the book, she shares wisdom from her own personal journey as well as insight from stories of numerous people across the country. Filled with light-hearted anecdotes and pragmatic steps to help readers discover their own path.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories