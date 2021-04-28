Actress Patricia Heaton on gifts with meaning

Patricia Heaton is an Emmy-winning actress who has played not one, but two beloved TV moms. Heaton recently authored a best selling book for Simon & Schuster, Your Second Act.

She now finds her greatest fulfillment in using her influence as a Celebrity Ambassador for World Vision. Through her own experience, Heaton became curious about other people’s stories of second-act transitions.

In the book, she shares wisdom from her own personal journey as well as insight from stories of numerous people across the country. Filled with light-hearted anecdotes and pragmatic steps to help readers discover their own path.