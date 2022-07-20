Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks of this Friday. If you’ve never been to Cheyenne Frontier Days, you may want to head on up this week to check out the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and music’s biggest stars.

In fact, the headliner for Sunday’s concert is none other than Parker McCollum. Parker McCollum is making a big splash in the country music scene and he’s racking up some prestigious awards including: ACM New Male Artist of the Year and CMT Breakthrough Video of the year.

McCollum also has a new single coming out next month that is sure to top the charts.

Cheyenne Frontier Days begins Friday, July 22nd and runs through Sunday, July 31st.