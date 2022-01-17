Accessible teen mental health services

Now more than ever, our kids need our help with mental health issues. This month, teens will have that space in Fort Collins with the new Imagine Northpoint center that is designed to treat teenagers with mental health issues.

The Imagine by Northpoint program is administered by a team of highly qualified providers who use evidence-based methods to deliver treatment. Imagine provides a trauma-focused program for adolescents teaching coping skills, offering medication management, and a variety of therapeutic approaches.

Throughout their treatment, teens are involved in extensive group and family therapy and one-on-one counseling. The length of treatment depends on each individual patient’s progress and needs. With one call, the assessors at Imagine by Northpoint can get a child in for help right away.