DENVER (KDVR) — In a major win for abortion rights advocates, Governor Jared Polis signed into law a measure that limits advertising by anti-abortion centers in Colorado.

Opponents said the new law is a violation of free speech rights for anti-abortion groups while supporters said it continues to make Colorado a beacon for abortion rights.

Abortion rights supporters said this new law highlights their intent.

“Regardless of political ideology or where you are in the spectrum, is to have access to choice, to have access to health care and to be transparent with the choices everybody has,” Aurea Bolaños-Perea said.

Bolaños-Perea is from C.O.L.O.R. – Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights.

On the other side of this issue, Nicole Hunt from Focus on the Family said, “This is a travesty for women’s choice.”

At the center of this new law, are ads that abortion rights advocates said are deceptive.

According to Bolaños-Perea, the ads target women who might be expecting, during a desperate situation.

“‘Alone, pregnant, here’s help’ or ‘considering an abortion, learn about all your options,'” Bolaños-Perea said.

Hunt said these centers make it clear they do not provide abortion services.

“These claims that there’s a lot of deception happening, they really just aren’t true,” Hunt said.

An immediate lawsuit was filed against opposing this new law by “Bella Health and Wellness Center.”

“There are concerns that were raised at committee hearings about the censorship of speech,” Hunt said, “that that’s what this bill is doing.”

While the legal action begins, advocates on the other side plan to work on reversing bans on Medicare funding for reproductive medical services including abortions.