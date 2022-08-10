The housing market has been challenging here in Colorado for the last couple of years. With limited inventory to sky high home sales, a lot of homeowners are choosing to stay put and putting that investment back into their homes.

Amy Hayes with Bloom Painting Company says she’s seen a lot more homeowners who don’t want to to move with current interest rates and home prices, so remodeling is a great way to love your home and it can feel new again.

Hayes says she has seen a shift in the last year from a focus of mainly cabinet painting and a little remodeling to now most of her clients want both remodeling and cabinet painting. A lot of homeowners were once thinking about moving, but now are staying and want to love their kitchen and home.

Bloom Painting Company and Bloom Kitchens are a cabinet painting company and a kitchen remodeling company. Their cabinet painting division is all female run and operated.