A website created to help connect American to Covid-19 vaccine appointments nationwide

COVIDShotFinder.com, a website designed to connect U.S. residents to COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability information nationwide. Anyone who is looking for an appointment can browse the site for free to check eligibility, find appointment links and assistance, and sign up to be alerted when more vaccine appointment and other important information becomes available.

COVID Shot Finder creator Dayne Katz worked previously at Walgreens, where he assisted in managing business operations across California and New York. Dr. Allen Naygauzen is a physician working on the front lines at a Philadelphia hospital. The team built this site as a one stop covid vaccine appointment resource to help people across counties and states.