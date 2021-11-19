A vending machine with a cause

The Light the World Giving Machine is back this season at Writer Square along 16th Street Mall. You can’t miss them, they are actual vending machines that allow givers to purchase donations like diapers, a soccer ball and even live chickens to charities locally and worldwide.

There will be a Grand Unwrapping Celebration on November 30th, but the Giving Machines will be open to the public 24/7 from November 22-January 2. Individuals, families and friends are encouraged to Come Back, Give Back and Light the World by making donations to 4 local and 2 global charities. Denver is one of 10 locations across the U.S. and beyond.