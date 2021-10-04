A treatment device to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy

Audra Byrne, a local Colorado mom recently beat breast cancer and during her chemotherapy treatment, she was able to keep her hair throughout the whole entire process. Byrne says that this innovative medical treatment she received at Parker Adventist Hospital and Cypress Hematology and Oncology.

My doctor at Cypress Hematology and Oncology told her that she could save her hair with DigniCap. The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System is a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy to improve well-being and quality of life.

DigniCap is available at hospitals and cancer centers throughout the Denver area – https://dignicap.com/locations-us-list/