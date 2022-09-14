Urban Farmer Executive Chef Ryan Rau will be joined by five other top celebrity chefs for a six-course dinner experience with wine pairings, with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry on Sunday, September 18.

Guest chefs for the dinner include Ryan Rau, Executive Chef, Urban Farmer; Taylor Stark from The Wolf’s Tailor; Derek Simcik, Director of Culinary, Sage Restaurant Concepts and Chopped 420 Champion; Byron Gomez, Top Chef Season 18; Zoi Antonitsas, Top Chef Season 4 and Food & Wine “Best New Chef” 2015; and Jonathan Brooks, Food & Wine “Best New Chef” 2015. Tickets are $150 per person and include six dinner courses and wine pairings. More details are available online, along with the link to purchase tickets here. t

The dining experience proceeds is benefiting No Kid Hungry. A variety of high-end silent auction items will also be available for bid.