Kids need to know how to deal with marketing that bombards their daily lives. The NeighborMood allows kids to learn in a safe, free, and ad-free environment.

Finances shouldn’t be a taboo topic. The NeighborMood, a new game that encourages caution and human contact rather than isolation gives pointers to open the conversation between kids and adults—where they can teach each other.



Drew Guthrie with Fool Proof Foundation shares his collaboration with the Digital Wellness Geme.