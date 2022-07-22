Man Therapy is a Colorado-based campaign for men’s mental health and suicide prevention that is ten years old this month.

Man Therapy is designed to use humor to decrease stigma, speak to men the way men speak to men, and ultimately connect them to life-saving resources to support their mental health. In ten years, Man Therapy has increased its reach locally, nationally, and internationally, seeing 1.4 million viewers, 3.4 million page views, 400,000 head inspections, and 40,000 men connected directly to crisis resources.