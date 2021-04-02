A taste of Maine right here in Colorado

The MAINE Event Food Truck brings the flavors of Maine and New England to Colorado, with chef Marc’s unique flare!

The featured overstuffed Lobster Rolls are just one of the many unmatched menu items offered, with the chef’s signature dish being his original “World Class Maine Clam Chowder”, soon to be available for shipping nationwide. And the one-of-a-kind Swordfish BLT is a showstopper, and their stated “favorite!” Offering periodic specials and seasonal salads.

The MAINE Event is the brainchild of chef Marc Kurnick and his forty years of experience in the foodservice industry, with over half of that unfolding in Maine.

Follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be next.