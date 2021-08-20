A Taste of Colorado ends the summer season with a new look and location

A Taste of Colorado has gotten an update over the last year. The event is excited to show off the new logo and feel. New this year is the location, the festivities is moved out of Civic Center Park and stretching the fun all the way down 16th Street Mall.

The event is still free and it’s all about celebrating Colorado Culture. All the music events will feature local Colorado based bands and they’ll be performing all weekend on three different stages along the mall.

The Taste of Colorado is all about featuring local food and drinks, featuring the states favorite Colorado based vendors and local food that you’d expect at a festival.

A Taste of Colorado kicks off Labor Day weekend, September 4th through the 6th from 1130am to 730pm on the 16th Street mall.