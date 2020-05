DENVER (KDVR) – The Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday afternoon the cancellation of this year’s A Taste of Colorado.

The festival was set to take place Sept. 5-7. It will not be rescheduled.

The event’s organizers said they are focusing on the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they look forward to celebrating Denver in 2021 and encouraged support of the Vendor Community.