A subscription-based membership for RVers

From January 13th-15th, the Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show will be taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver Colorado. The show will be featuring the country’s very latest makes and models of RVs from the country’s top manufacturers.

Joel Holland, CEO of Vail-based co. Harvest Hosts says RVing is popular than ever and its anticipated popularity for 2022.

Harvest Hosts is a subscription-based membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays. The company recently acquired Boondockers Welcome, officially making them the largest private RV camping network in North America – offering over 5,600 locations for their members across the U.S. and Canada. Their locations include farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses and locations all over North America.