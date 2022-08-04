In a recent report released by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, over 300,000 people hiked Colorado 14ers in 2021. That’s a 27% drop due to closures, access issues and wildfire smoke.

Access and parking restrictions at several of the state’s most popular 14ers near the Front Range saw an even higher drop. Included was a 65% decline in estimated climbing use in the Mosquito Range that includes the popular Decalibron Loop (Mounts Democrat, Cameron, Lincoln and Bross bypass) that was closed by the private landowner between May 1 and August 6. The statewide economic impact of hiking Colorado 14ers in 2021 was $82.2 million based on past 14er hiking use expenditure studies.

Lloyd Atheam the Executive Director for CFI says the contribution to the decline was due to some sort of access restriction to these peaks. Smoke also played a factor in the decline for the 2021 14er hiking season.

CFI attributes over $82 million revenue from those who come and hike our state’s 14ers.