You may remember Brooke Perez, she was one of our four finalist for our Remarkable Women award last spring.

Brooke is hoping to bring people together for KK Fearless benefit concert that will be taking place Saturday, September 24th up in Frisco.

Her organization, KK Fearless is hosting a Rockin’ for Recovery Benefit concert and silent auction where all the profits go toward KK Fearless’ mission which is to help individuals in treatment facilities find healthy outlets and coping mechanism through music.

To learn more about KK Fearless, please log on to their website or to purchase tickets to the benefit concert go to livetree to buy tickets.